Former Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu attends a hearing on KFA affairs held by the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee in Yeouido, Seoul, on Thursday morning.
pangbin@heraldcorp.com
by Yoon Chang-bin
Published : July 30, 2026 - 09:35:22
Former Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu attends a hearing on KFA affairs held by the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee in Yeouido, Seoul, on Thursday morning.
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