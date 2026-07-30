Full electric truck lineup from 12 to 50 tons shown together for first time Next-gen predictive cruise system cuts fuel use by up to 9%

MAN Truck & Bus Group, the German premium commercial vehicle brand, will showcase its electrification strategy and next-generation transport technology at the IAA Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, set to open in Hanover, Germany, in September.

The company said Thursday it plans to present an integrated transport solution at the show — themed "Driving. People. Partner." — covering its full electric truck lineup, high-efficiency internal combustion powertrains, advanced driver assistance systems, digital services and charging infrastructure.

IAA is the world's largest commercial vehicle exhibition, with a history spanning more than 120 years. This year's event runs from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20 in Hanover, bringing together global commercial vehicle manufacturers and transport industry professionals to present the latest technology and future mobility visions.

The centerpiece of MAN's presence will be its electric truck strategy. The company will display its full electric truck lineup together for the first time at IAA, ranging from the 12-ton MAN eTGL through the eTGM and eTGS to the eTGX, covering the 12-to-50-ton segment. MAN said the lineup demonstrates its ability to address most commercial transport segments — urban logistics, public and special-purpose transport, construction sites and long-haul freight — with electric vehicles.

Particularly notable is the MAN eTGX, designed for long-haul transport. It can travel up to 570 kilometers on a single charge and features a modular battery system that lets operators choose battery capacity to suit their transport environment, boosting overall efficiency.

MAN has also strengthened the competitiveness of its internal combustion vehicles. The new D30 PowerLion powertrain cuts fuel consumption by up to 5 percent compared with the previous generation, incorporating next-generation engine technology for high-efficiency transport.

The company will also unveil digital technology aimed at improving operational efficiency. MAN is presenting an upgraded version of its GPS-based predictive cruise system, MAN EfficientCruise. The enhanced system analyzes road topography, traffic infrastructure and speed limits in real time to keep vehicles running at optimal efficiency.

MAN expects the system to reduce fuel and energy consumption by up to 5.5 percent on standard roads and up to 9 percent on hilly terrain. Automatic map data updates delivered via over-the-air software updates will also be available, allowing vehicle systems to stay current without a service center visit.

Safety technology has been significantly upgraded as well. MAN will introduce the next-generation emergency braking assistance system MAN EBA Advanced, a driver monitoring system that detects fatigue and lapses in attention, blind-spot detection and a new model of the electronic side-mirror system MAN OptiView. The additions are designed not only to prevent accidents but also to reduce vehicle downtime and improve operational efficiency for fleet operators.

MAN is also expanding services to build out its electrification ecosystem. The company will present MAN Transport Solutions, an integrated offering covering charging infrastructure, smart charging and energy management services. It also plans to expand the European network of its electric truck charging service MAN Charge&Go by adding 50 charging stations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Portugal.

The MAN TGE van, marking its 10th anniversary, will also appear in a new guise. MAN is adding two bespoke variants — the MAN TGE Individual Lion X and Individual Black — and will begin offering a Lifetime Connectivity service from September, providing online features and map updates at no additional cost.

Alexander Vlaskamp, chairman of MAN Truck & Bus Group, said the company is "leading the transformation of the transport industry on the basis of efficiency, safety and reliability," adding that it will invest 300 million euros in its global service network to expand customer touchpoints. He said MAN would provide integrated solutions spanning vehicles and services "so that customers can realize transport operations that combine both economic viability and sustainability, with MAN as a reliable partner."

Meanwhile, MAN Truck & Bus Korea, the group's Korean subsidiary, has been broadening its customer outreach through various marketing activities, including a nationwide "MAN PowerRoad" test-drive event held at 14 locations across the country in May.