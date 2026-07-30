GolfzonCloud announced Thursday that it has expanded device support for the Auto Shot Tracking feature in Smart Caddie, its dedicated golf round app, and introduced a new practice function.

The company launched Smart Caddie for iPhone and Apple Watch in January, extending the service beyond its Android-centered roots to support a broader range of smart devices. The latest update brings Auto Shot Tracking to Apple Watch and adds a new practice feature to the Android version.

Auto Shot Tracking detects a user's swing motion and impact to track shot positions and automatically record scores. The practice feature uses a smartwatch's sensors to analyze the user's swing tempo.

Smart Caddie, which has more than 2 million members worldwide, provides detailed course guidance on smartwatches and in-depth round statistics on mobile devices. The app carries data on more than 40,000 golf courses around the world, with green undulation information available for more than 8,000 of them.

"Auto Shot Tracking is one of Smart Caddie's core features, and this update is significant because it allows more golfers to access the app's key functions across a wider range of smart devices," GolfzonCloud CEO Ahn Won-ik said. "We will continue to develop features that golfers truly need, creating an environment where anyone can enjoy golf easily and pleasurably — not just on the course, but across every aspect of the game."