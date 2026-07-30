Two new Lotteria products under the "Ria Dutumsaeu" name sold 1 million units in just two weeks after launch.

The products went on sale July 16 and reached 242% of their sales target. The spicy tomato version sold out quickly, driven by the savory flavor of its sauce enhanced with mantis shrimp extract, and is set to go back on sale.

A comparison of daily per-store sales over the two-week period showed the two Ria Dutumsaeu products outsold the 2025 "Cheongyang Basakk Tongsaewoburger" lineup by 40% and the 2024 "Tongsaewoo Crunch KIM" by 137%.

The thick patty — made from whole shrimp meat and minced shrimp — drove the products' popularity. While the earlier "Ria Saewoo" had skewed toward female customers, the two Ria Dutumsaeu products drew stronger preference among male customers.

"The combination of the thick shrimp patty's texture and the sauce lineup earned strong reviews, so we decided to produce an additional 700,000 units beyond the originally planned quantity," a Lotte GRS official said. "We will continue to deliver the quality and menu options that customers expect."