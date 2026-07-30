Follow-up to Ministry of Science and ICT, telecom CEO meeting Focus on easing service costs and fostering ecosystem cooperation

KT Corp announced Thursday it will roll out a package of customer support measures for the summer vacation season. The promotion follows discussions at a July 23 meeting between the deputy prime minister for science and ICT and the CEOs of the three major telecom carriers.

KT Corp said it is focusing on expanding discounts in travel and leisure — sectors that see concentrated summer demand — while also reducing the burden of telecom costs through roaming, rate plans and subscription services. The company will also run tailored support programs for youth customers, senior citizens, military personnel and long-term subscribers.

From Monday through Aug. 31, KT Corp will offer benefits through its "K.Mem.Festa" (KT Membership Festa) campaign, including a 10,000 won ($7) discount on airport lounge access and a 50% discount for the cardholder and one companion at Caribbean Bay water park. Additional lifestyle discounts on food and beverages will also be available.

Cultural benefits will be strengthened as well. KT membership customers will be able to enjoy various musicals and exhibitions at discounted prices. They can also enter to attend a preview of the film "Buhwalnam" and an invitation event for the musical "Gwanghwamun Yeonga."

Roaming benefits and partnership programs will also be expanded. Through Oct. 31, KT Corp will offer a "Southeast Asia Budget Roaming" product tailored in data capacity and price for short- and mid-term travelers. Through August, customers using the "Share Roaming" service will receive 50% additional roaming data.

In addition to the 10,000 won airport lounge discount through K.Mem.Festa, KT Corp will provide a complimentary Grab TravelPass to roaming customers. Customers using a roaming product who pay via Naver Pay's overseas QR payment service will receive benefits worth 20,000 won.

From Aug. 10 through Sept. 30, KT Corp will run a "KT Subscription Disney+ Double Benefits Promotion." Customers who sign up for any of three KT Subscription Disney+ bundle plans will receive an additional month's worth of bundle benefits once per month for the first two months after joining.

Rate plan benefits will also be expanded. Throughout August, new USIM and eSIM subscribers to "Yogo 61" and "Yogo 69" — online-only unlimited data plans — will receive benefits equivalent to their first month's fee.

Benefits for youth customers will continue. Customers aged 34 and under will receive double the standard wireless data and shared data allowances, along with discounts on smart device fees and data sharing. Additional rate discounts are available when youth customers combine plans with one another.

Long-term customers will receive up to 10 benefit coupons per year and invitations to cultural events. Customers aged 65 and older will receive additional data and a free Ansim Box add-on service, normally worth 3,300 won per month. Military customers will receive rate discounts and additional data benefits on select plans.

Meanwhile, KT Corp will provide operating funds, including special co-prosperity funds, to its dealer network. The company also plans to review system improvements — including wholesale pricing — to strengthen cooperation with mobile virtual network operators. Additionally, KT Corp will operate a 100 billion won co-prosperity fund to support its telecommunications construction partners through low-interest loans.

"We plan to continue expanding customer-centered benefits and services so that customers can feel real value in their daily lives and travels," said Kang I-hwan, KT Corp's executive vice president and head of the Customer Service division. "We will also consistently carry on co-prosperity activities that allow the broader telecom ecosystem — including our distribution network and partners — to grow together."