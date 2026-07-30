Daewoo Engineering & Construction announced Thursday that it will strengthen safety management at construction sites and expand cooperation in the disaster safety sector.

The company signed an MOU with the Korea Disaster and Safety Technology Institute on Wednesday to cooperate on research and development and safety education in the construction and disaster safety fields. The signing ceremony, held at Daewoo Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Euljiro, was attended by Shin Dong-hyeok, the company's chief safety officer (CSO), along with other safety executives and the head of the safety and health team, as well as Song Chang-young, chairman of the Korea Disaster and Safety Technology Institute, and Jeong Sang-man, president of the Korea Disaster and Safety Technology Institute, among other representatives from both sides.

The two organizations agreed to pursue research and development, safety education and technology cooperation to prevent accidents at construction sites. They also agreed to jointly develop education and training programs to cultivate specialists in construction safety and to expand the exchange of technology and knowledge in the disaster safety field.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction recently invited Song to conduct a safety leadership training session for its executives. The company plans to further strengthen education and technology cooperation in the disaster safety sector following the agreement.

"Drawing on the expertise and networks of both organizations, we plan to significantly enhance safety management capabilities at construction sites and strengthen our technological competitiveness in the disaster safety sector," a company official said. "We will continue to put safety first and work to establish a site-centered safety culture and practice sustainable safety management."

Meanwhile, Daewoo Engineering & Construction has also been working to raise employee expertise this year, introducing an in-house "master craftsman" program and appointing its first honorees — practitioners in the fields of architecture, civil engineering, safety and landscaping.