The Busan city government on Thursday announced a preliminary hiring plan for 133 full-time positions — including public service workers — at 13 public institutions in the second half of this year.

The 13 participating institutions and their respective openings are: Busan Transportation Corporation (11), Busan Urban Corporation (3), Busan Tourism Organization (3), Busan Facilities Corporation (29), Busan Environment Corporation (61), Busan Research Institute (1), Busan Economic Promotion Agency (1), Busan Design Promotion Institute (2), Busan Cultural Foundation (4), Busan Cinema Center (6), Busan Institute for Science and Technology Higher Education Promotion (5), Busan Culture Center (2) and Busan Technology Startup Investment Institute (5).

The selection process will proceed in the following order: a job announcement and application period in early September, a written exam in mid-October, document screening and interviews between November and December, and announcement of final successful candidates in December. The written exam will cover NCS vocational competency assessments as well as institution- and track-specific subjects, and may vary depending on each institution's job categories.

The city said the specific job categories and number of positions at each institution are subject to change depending on circumstances, and urged applicants to check the final confirmed details in the official second-half exam announcement.