Secondhand marketplace platform Bunjang signed a memorandum of understanding with the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul, to support youth growth and spread social value.

Under the MOU, the two parties will cooperate across five areas: strengthening youth capabilities and supporting their growth; jointly planning and operating events and programs for young people; supporting youth entrepreneurship and market access; promoting youth policies and collaborative projects; and expanding youth-led social contribution activities and ESG outcomes.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will pursue policies and projects that help young people build skills and grow through work experience such as internships, while Bunjang will offer youth hands-on experience and professional development opportunities. The company will also use its platform to provide benefits and support programs to help young entrepreneurs secure sales channels through its "Pro Store" feature. The two sides plan to discuss campaigns that deliver practical information to young people who have moved to Seoul and those just starting their careers.

They will also jointly develop social-value programs open to young people — including eco-friendly and community-benefit campaigns and participatory public festivals — and will work together to analyze and promote the social contributions and ESG achievements young people attain.

"From helping young entrepreneurs find sales channels to putting the circular economy into practice through secondhand trade, we will work with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to build a partnership that contributes to the daily lives and growth of young people," said Cho Eun-seo, Bunjang's marketing division head.