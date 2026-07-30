Samsung Electronics posted an operating profit of 89.2 trillion won ($60.8 billion) in its semiconductor (DS) division in the second quarter, with sales reaching 127.5 trillion won — well above the 57.3 trillion won operating profit recorded in the first quarter.

Its finished-product (DX) division, however, swung to an operating loss of 800 billion won over the same period, on sales of 48 trillion won.

Strong semiconductor earnings nonetheless drove the company to another record quarterly performance. Samsung Electronics posted consolidated sales of 171.5 trillion won and an operating profit of 89.5 trillion won for the second quarter.