Yongsan-gu in Seoul has become the first district in the city to appoint a dedicated conflict mediation officer, the district announced Thursday, as part of efforts to prevent disputes and minimize delays in redevelopment and reconstruction projects.

The officer will conduct on-site investigations and interviews with stakeholders at the request of project departments when disputes arise or conflicts are anticipated, providing professional mediation and arbitration support. The role also involves diagnosing potential sources of conflict from the early stages of a project and proposing solutions to prevent disputes and keep timelines on track.

Key responsibilities include advance checks for factors that could delay reconstruction projects, support for communication and consultation among stakeholders, conflict mediation and dispute resolution, and tailored advisory and expert consultation for individual projects.

The conflict mediation officer will work in coordination with the Yongsan Development Fast-Track Task Force, established as the first official order signed by District Mayor Kim Gyeong-dae in the ninth elected term. The task force oversees not only permit reviews for reconstruction and development projects but also progress management and stage-by-stage inspections — an initiative Kim has said he intends to oversee personally.

The district plans to strengthen project execution by building a collaborative framework that brings together project departments, reconstruction associations and outside experts to share field-level input and systematically manage key issues.

Yongsan-gu has already recorded results from its push to tighten conflict and progress management. The Cheonghwa Apartment reconstruction project completed its administrative procedures in 599 days — 131 days ahead of the standard 730-day processing period for designation and public notice of a reconstruction zone. The Bando Apartment reconstruction project advanced through the third round of rapid integrated planning consultations in 222 days, cutting 268 days off the standard 490-day timeline.

"We will provide systematic support covering everything from conflict prevention to progress management, centered on the conflict mediation officer and the fast-track task force, to ensure reconstruction projects in the district proceed without disruption," Kim said.