Sangju city in North Gyeongsang Province announced Thursday that it will run a series of discount events and special promotional exhibitions on its official online agricultural products shopping mall, Myeongsil Sangju Mall, from Saturday through Aug. 31.

The lineup includes a summer food festival called "Cool Summer Gourmet Festival with Sangju," a rock-paper-scissors game event featuring the mall's mascots Dori and Suni, a weekly flash-sale event called "Susang-haday," member rating-based discount coupons, new-member discount coupons, and a purchase-review writing event.

The Cool Summer Gourmet Festival with Sangju will offer maximum discounts on premium local agricultural products from the city.

The Dori and Suni rock-paper-scissors event kicks off Saturday. Visitors to the event page can play rock-paper-scissors against the mascots and receive instant-use discount coupons based on the outcome.

The weekly "Susang-haday" flash sale, held every Wednesday, will also continue throughout the month. Local farms will participate on four Wednesdays — Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 — offering a range of agricultural products at discounts of up to 50 percent.

Sangju Mayor Ahn Jae-min said the city would continue to pursue diverse marketing initiatives that consumers can directly participate in and experience, with the goal of expanding online sales channels for local farms and boosting activity on Myeongsil Sangju Mall.