A metropolitan express bus running directly from Seoul Station to Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, will begin service Saturday, cutting travel time by about 40 to 50 minutes and significantly improving convenience for visitors.

Samsung C&T's resort division announced Thursday that express bus route 4105, connecting Seoul Station with the Yongin area, will launch next month.

Route 4105 departs from the Seoul Station Bus Transfer Center and stops at Myeong-dong, Sungnyemun, Namdaemun Market and Itaewon before joining the expressway, then passes through Everland and the Cheoin-gu area of Yongin before terminating at Yangji.

Previously, travelers from northern Seoul had to transfer between buses or subway lines to reach Everland, a journey that took about one hour and 40 to 50 minutes. Route 4105, however, reaches the Everland bus stop in about one hour with no transfers required.

Everland expects the route to draw large numbers of both foreign tourists and local residents, given that it passes through popular attractions including Sungnyemun, Namdaemun Market, Myeong-dong and Itaewon.

Metropolitan bus routes currently serving Everland from Seoul include route 5002 for the Gangnam area, via Sinnonhyeon Station, Gangnam Station and Yangjae Station; routes 5700 and 1113 for the southeastern area, via Gangbyeon Station, Jamsil Station, Songpa Station, Suseo Station, Gangdong Station and others; and route 1500-2 for the southern area, via Sadang Station and Nambu Terminal.

With the launch of route 4105, Everland's direct public transit network now extends into the northern Seoul city center.

In the broader metropolitan area, routes 66, 66-4 (via Suwon Station and Yongin City Hall) and 670 (via Suji District Office), as well as Incheon-originating routes 8862 and 8839, also serve Everland. Regularly scheduled tour buses operating round trips from regions across the country are also available with advance reservations.

Since the Guri–Anseong section of the Sejong–Pocheon Expressway opened in January last year, driving convenience has also improved significantly for visitors from the southeastern area, northern Gyeonggi Province and the northwestern Gangwon Province region. Drivers entering from the Gangdong-Godeok interchange in eastern Seoul — an area dense with large apartment complexes — can now reach Everland in about 35 minutes during morning rush hour, roughly 25 minutes faster than before.