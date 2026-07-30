Samsung Welstory said Thursday that its blood sugar management program — which links meal data from corporate cafeteria customers with continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and other tools — improved key health indicators, including reductions in blood sugar levels.

The company's healthcare solution is a personalized health management program that analyzes individual meal records and health data based on each customer's health status and goals, providing healthy meal options and nutrition and exercise coaching. Samsung Welstory introduced weight loss and muscle-building programs in 2024 and has since expanded into blood sugar management to meet a broader range of health needs, further developing its healthcare solution offerings.

In May, Samsung Welstory ran a seven-week program for about 100 employees at a large corporate cafeteria client in the Greater Seoul area who needed help managing blood sugar and weight. Participants wore CGMs throughout the program and logged their daily meals and weight changes. They were also assigned a daily step goal of at least 8,000 steps.

Blood sugar readings collected via the CGMs, along with cafeteria meal records and exercise logs, were automatically synced to Welstory Plus (W+), Samsung Welstory's mobile healthcare app. Participants could view their blood sugar fluctuations in response to food intake and physical activity through graphs, making it easy to see how their lifestyle habits affected their glucose levels.

An AI coach analyzed the accumulated meal, exercise and blood sugar data to deliver daily personalized blood sugar analysis reports and health management guides. Clinical dietitians also conducted weekly consultations, providing tailored coaching on meal choices and lifestyle improvements — such as post-meal walks — to help participants lower their blood sugar.

After the seven-week program, individual fasting blood sugar levels fell by as much as 52 mg/dL, and average daily blood sugar dropped by 37 mg/dL. Particularly notable were the 29 participants whose fasting blood sugar at the program's start met the diagnostic threshold for diabetes (126 mg/dL or above): their levels fell by an average of 13.2 mg/dL by the end of the program, and 16 of them moved from the diabetic range into the prediabetic range. However, these blood sugar ranges are based on fasting glucose readings collected via the CGMs and classified according to standard criteria — they do not constitute a diagnosis or cure of diabetes by a medical institution.

The personalized meal, exercise and coaching regimen also translated into improvements in body composition. Participants lost an average of 2.1 kilograms, reduced their body fat percentage by an average of 1.2 percentage points and trimmed their waist circumference by an average of 3.0 centimeters. All participants said that monitoring their real-time blood sugar changes helped them manage their weight and improve their eating habits.