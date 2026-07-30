Uiseong-gun in North Gyeongsang Province signed a new MOU with Lotte Wellfood on Tuesday at the county office's video conference room to boost sales of local agricultural products.

The agreement was drawn up to continue their mutual-growth partnership after the previous cooperation period expired.

The two sides first began working together in 2006, and the new MOU marks their 20th year of collaboration, with both parties committing to a long-term partnership going forward.

Lotte Wellfood has consistently developed processed food products using hanji-variety garlic grown in Uiseong.

The company has expanded the use of local produce across a wide range of products, including Uiseong garlic ham, Uiseong garlic frankfurters, Vienna sausages, kimbap ham, roast pork, mandu, tteokgalbi, bacon and chicken breast sausages.

Since 2010, the two sides have jointly run the "Uiseong Garlic Ham Family Camp," a rural experience event combining garlic-harvesting activities with tourism programs.

Under the renewed agreement, Uiseong-gun and Lotte Wellfood will expand joint new-product development, promotion and marketing projects using Uiseong garlic, while also working together to secure a stable supply of raw materials and strengthen distribution networks.

"The 20 years of cooperation have been the foundation for building the competitiveness of Uiseong garlic," county chief Choi Yu-cheol said. "We will further expand our collaborative projects so that businesses and local agriculture can grow together, creating a sustainable foundation for mutual benefit."