First full redesign in 7 years High-performance Nfera Sport in 18- and 19-inch sizes

Nexen Tire announced Thursday that it will supply its Nfera Sport as original equipment for Audi's new upper-midsize sedan, the new Audi A6. The company aims to expand its original equipment supply to global automakers while capturing replacement tire demand from existing owners.

The new Audi A6 is Audi's flagship upper-midsize premium sedan, recently launched as a full model redesign. The model demands high-speed stability, low noise and a quiet ride, making tire performance a critical factor that directly shapes the overall driving experience.

Nexen Tire will supply the Nfera Sport in 18- and 19-inch sizes for the new A6. The Nfera Sport is an ultra-high-performance tire optimized for high-performance vehicles. It uses high-strength internal materials to distribute contact pressure and load evenly, delivering strong handling and braking on both dry and wet surfaces. The tire has earned top ratings in summer tire tests by German automotive magazine Auto Bild and the German Automobile Club.

Nexen Tire supplies original equipment tires to major global automakers, including European premium brands such as the Volkswagen Group, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, earning recognition for its technology and quality. The company has previously supplied original equipment tires for key Audi models including the A3 and A6, and continues that partnership with the new A6.

Nexen Tire said it expects original equipment supply deals with global premium automakers to generate replacement tire demand from vehicle owners naturally, broadening its stable sales base.

"The supply for the new Audi A6 demonstrates that Nexen Tire's technology and quality continue to be recognized by the world's top premium brands," a company official said. "We will keep strengthening partnerships with global premium automakers and expanding our original equipment tire supply capabilities."

Meanwhile, Nexen Tire is running a promotion through Aug. 31 tied to its tire rental service "Next Level" for blood donors at the Hanmaeum Blood Center, as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts.