Daegu city government announced Thursday that it has completed construction of a bypass road leading to the Nam Daegu interchange and lane-adjustment work on Wolgok-ro, with full operations set to begin Saturday.

The city began the project in June 2023 to ease traffic congestion around the Nam Daegu interchange.

The project secured a bypass road providing direct access to the urban expressway and added one entry lane on Wolgok-ro through lane reconfiguration.

The city expects the project to divert about 20 percent of vehicles using Wolgok-ro to access the urban expressway, cutting the vehicle queue length by 37 percent — from 900 meters to 570 meters.

Entry time at the Nam Daegu interchange is also expected to drop from 20 minutes to 15 minutes.

"We will continue to develop measures to improve traffic congestion around the Nam Daegu interchange so that residents can enjoy a more comfortable and safer road environment," said Heo Jun-seok, head of the Daegu city government's transportation bureau.