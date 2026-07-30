The Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education announced Wednesday it will operate a counseling center through Aug. 8 to help students prepare for the early admissions round of the 2027 university entrance cycle, ahead of application submissions set to open in September.

The counseling center, located in the integrated safety operations room on the first below-ground floor of the education office's main building, is divided into two tracks — arts and physical education, and general academics — and offers 45-minute one-on-one sessions per student.

A total of 45 teachers drawn from the office's university admissions support team and the arts and physical education career guidance research group will staff the center. They will provide practical guidance on eligible universities and departments based on each student's grades, school records and career interests, as well as advice on preparation strategies by admissions track and key points for document reviews and interviews.

"I hope the counseling center helps exam takers build a well-grounded early admissions plan that draws on their strengths and career goals," Daegu Superintendent of Education Kang Eun-hee said.