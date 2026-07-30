North Gyeongsang Province and Gyeongju have published a white paper documenting the entire process of hosting the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, from the initial bid to the successful conclusion of the event.

The province and city held a ceremony Wednesday at the provincial government office to mark the release of the "2025 APEC Summit White Paper and Photo Book," attended by North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo, Gyeongju Mayor Ju Nak-young, Assembly member Kim Seok-ki, North Gyeongsang Provincial Council Speaker Kim Hee-su and Gyeongju City Council Speaker Im Hwal.

The white paper systematically covers the bid process, preparations, summit outcomes and post-APEC strategies across 10 chapters.

It also draws connections between the summit's key agenda items and the distinctive culture and industries of North Gyeongsang Province and Gyeongju, aiming to convey both inspiration and significance to readers.

The white paper runs 500 pages across 10 chapters, covering an introduction to APEC, the bidding process, infrastructure development, economic, cultural and civic dimensions of the summit, key outcomes and post-summit strategies, and operational records. The accompanying photo book documents the preparations and the summit itself through 349 photographs organized under four themes.

"I hope this white paper and photo book will serve as a precious record passing on Gyeongju's challenges and achievements to future generations, and as a new milestone opening the post-APEC era," Gyeongju Mayor Ju said.

Governor Lee said he hopes the white paper "will long endure as a policy asset sharing the experience of success that began in North Gyeongsang Province with the rest of the nation, and as a historical record conveying North Gyeongsang's challenges and achievements to future generations."