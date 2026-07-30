Daegu City Council lawmaker Kim Tae-woo (Suseong-gu, District 5) is calling on the city to expand toll discount eligibility on the Apsan Tunnel road and introduce a phased plan to ease the financial burden on users, in a five-minute free-speech address at the 327th extraordinary session Thursday.

"Now that Beoman-ro has gone toll-free, saving about 18 billion won ($12.3 million) in annual fiscal support, this is the right time to actively consider expanding toll discounts on the Apsan Tunnel road," Kim said.

He proposed specific measures including toll discounts for vehicles registered to multi-child households and the introduction of a commuter pass or discount scheme for frequent users who travel the road a set number of times for commuting and other regular trips.

The Apsan Tunnel road is a key arterial road in Daegu connecting Sang-in-dong in Dalseo-gu with Pa-dong, Jisan-dong and Beommul-dong in Suseong-gu. Users currently pay a one-way toll of 1,700 won.