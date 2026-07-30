Yeongdeok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power signed a mutual cooperation MOU on Wednesday at Korea Hydro's headquarters in Gyeongju to promote the construction of new nuclear power plants and the development of the host region.

Under the agreement, the two sides committed to expanding local business participation and job creation, nurturing regional talent, strengthening education and welfare infrastructure, cooperating on administrative approvals and permits, and building a sustained communication channel with the local community.

Yeongdeok was selected in June as the site for two new large-scale nuclear power plants being pursued by the government and Korea Hydro.

The county is working through follow-up administrative procedures, including the official designation of the planned zone, while concentrating its administrative resources on establishing an implementation framework through the formation of an energy mix committee and the creation of a dedicated task force.

"I hope that alongside the successful advancement of the new nuclear power plants, we can work together through close communication and cooperation to resolve pressing local issues — including the swift recovery of the special disaster zone affected by the wildfire and the demand to incorporate Nomul-ri village into the planned nuclear power plant zone," Yeongdeok-gun Mayor Jo Ju-hong said.