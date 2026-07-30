The city of Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province has moved to restrict access around the site of the Boritdol Bridge collapse and ordered the closure and safety inspection of similar coastal structures to prevent further incidents.

According to the city on Wednesday, Pohang is conducting an investigation alongside police and other relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the collapse. The city has also formed a dedicated inspection team to carry out emergency safety checks on major coastal bridges and facilities in the area.

"I have ordered the full closure of similar structures installed along the coastline and directed that detailed safety inspections be conducted," Pohang Mayor Park Yong-seon said. "We will do everything possible to ensure safety at the scene, thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident, and put measures in place to prevent a recurrence."

The collapse of the Boritdol Bridge in Janggi-ri, Guryongpo-eup, Nam-gu, Pohang was reported at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. No casualties were reported, as no one was crossing the bridge at the time.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene 12 minutes after receiving the report and, working in coordination with a private fishing vessel, safely evacuated all 17 people — including tourists and anglers — who had been stranded on the far side of the bridge.

The Janggi-ri Boritdol Bridge is a 225-meter maritime pedestrian walkway completed in December 2013. It received a C rating in a detailed safety inspection in 2024, after which reinforcement work on the deck and railings was carried out last year.