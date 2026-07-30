Chilgok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province has launched a dedicated heat wave task force as temperatures continue to exceed 38 degrees Celsius, the county announced Wednesday.

The county has organized a 24-member task force led by the deputy county chief, maintaining a round-the-clock emergency response system.

To ease the urban heat island effect, the county has increased emergency water-spraying truck runs to four times a day on major roads to lower ground-surface temperatures.

Residents are also being urged to avoid outdoor activities and farm work between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. — the hottest part of the day — to prevent heat-related illness.

"We are mobilizing every available administrative resource under the current emergency response system," county chief Kim Jae-wook said. "We will do our utmost to ensure residents can spend the summer safely and in good health through thorough prevention measures."