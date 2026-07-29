Most of the country will see intense heat and tropical nights continue into Thursday.

Heat wave warnings are in effect for southwestern Seoul, northern Incheon, southern Paju in Gyeonggi Province, the Gwangju-South Jeolla Province integrated special city area and southern Goheung-gun, while heat wave advisories cover Mungyeong and Andong in North Gyeongsang Province, Bonghwa-gun and Seogwipo in Jeju. Residents are urged to take precautions for their health.

Thursday's morning lows are forecast at 25 to 28 C, with afternoon highs reaching 32 to 39 C. The dual influence of the North Pacific high-pressure system and the Tibetan high is expected to remain unchanged at least through next week, with forecasters saying the heat wave will persist for now.

Meanwhile, the number of heat-related illness patients visiting emergency rooms nationwide has exceeded 70 for several consecutive days as the extreme heat intensifies. According to the KDCA, 71 people sought emergency care at about 500 hospitals nationwide on Tuesday for heat-related conditions. That brings the total number of heat-related illness cases recorded by the national surveillance system from May 15 through Tuesday to 1,557, including nine deaths.