Authorities have arrested and indicted several members of a gang that carried out revenge-for-hire crimes across the country.

The Incheon District Prosecutors Office's Criminal Division 5, led by Chief Prosecutor Bang Jun-seong, announced Wednesday that it had indicted A, a man in his 20s who recruited perpetrators for the scheme, on charges of property destruction and trespassing. Prosecutors also indicted two other people in their 20s, identified as B and one other, on charges including joint property destruction under the Act on Punishment of Violent Acts, for carrying out the attacks on A's orders.

A and the others are accused of carrying out 10 revenge-for-hire incidents between April and June at apartments, restaurants and other locations in Incheon, Gyeonggi Province, Busan and Jeju Island. They allegedly scrawled graffiti in red paint and white lacquer on residential front doors and restaurant signs, and scattered flyers defaming their targets. They also reportedly hurled a mixture of flour and eggs at apartment front doors and poured corn syrup on the floor.

A received 2 million won ($1,360) per job from a client recruiter and split roughly half with B and the others. The attacks left nine victims in total, including a staff member at a Jeju Island restaurant that gained public attention after a BTS member visited.

Another man in his 20s, identified as C, who carried out revenge-for-hire crimes under the gang's direction, was separately indicted and sentenced to six months in prison by the Incheon District Court on Friday.

"We are continuing to investigate additional accomplices and those who commissioned the revenge-for-hire attacks, in cooperation with police," a prosecutors' official said.