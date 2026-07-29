BNK Kyongnam Bank announced Wednesday that Jung Han-wook, a senior staff member in its social contribution and public relations department, has received the Changwon Special City Mayor's Commendation in recognition of his sustained volunteer work and support for people with disabilities.

Jung received the commendation at the awards ceremony of the 34th Disability Camping Festival, held Wednesday at Muju Training Center in Muju-gun, North Jeolla Province, on the recommendation of Hanuri Inseong-hoe, a local disability organization.

Jung has supported people with disabilities in the region for 10 years, beginning in 2016 when he was a university student. After joining BNK Kyongnam Bank, he has continued that commitment by actively participating in the bank's in-house volunteer corps and the Hanuri Inseong-hoe support association.

He now serves as a key corporate social responsibility practitioner within his department, overseeing social contribution projects, planning volunteer activities and managing the BNK Kyongnam Bank Gallery — work that has earned him recognition as a driving force in spreading a culture of giving both inside and outside the bank.

"Jung is an employee who sets an example for his colleagues through his active participation in a wide range of volunteer activities," said Lee Myeong-hun, head of BNK Kyongnam Bank's social contribution and public relations department. "We will use this as an opportunity to plan and carry out diverse social contribution programs so that more employees can voluntarily join in the spirit of giving."

Meanwhile, BNK Kyongnam Bank this month signed its ninth business agreement under the "Revitalizing Our South Gyeongsang Province Project" and has been expanding its community-focused social contribution activities, including inviting children from high-risk depopulation areas such as Geochang and Goseong to a baseball viewing event.