The South Gyeongsang Province Representative Library will run a summer cultural program called "Generations Together, Library Book-cation" from Aug. 3 to Aug. 26, the library announced Wednesday.

The event offers tailored lectures, performances and exhibitions for all age groups — from children to middle-aged and older adults — so that visitors of every generation can enjoy rest and culture at the library.

The program opens with a series of age-specific lectures. On Aug. 3, instructor Park Hyeon-jin will give a special talk for middle-aged and older adults titled "AI Tips You Can't Afford Not to Know." For toddlers and preschoolers aged 3 to 6, an interactive AI-enhanced storytelling program led by instructor Kim Hye-gyeong ran from July 3 to July 6.

A talk concert aimed at helping young people build career and entrepreneurship skills — "Gyeongnam Youth Survival Form Is Insane!: Four People's Real-World Survival Stories" — will run from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. Speakers will include researchers from Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) and LG Electronics, as well as local entrepreneurs, who will share firsthand success stories.

A pair of special guest lectures rounds out the lineup. On the evening of Aug. 6, broadcaster Lee Geum-hee will host an author talk tied to the "2026 Book of South Gyeongsang Province" selection. On Aug. 26, professor Yoo Nam-hyeon will deliver a lecture on "Physical AI and the Future Industries of South Gyeongsang Province."

On the cultural and exhibition side, the traditional music ensemble Byeolsin will perform at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. An exhibition titled "Banned Books, Read Again" — marking the 81st Liberation Day — will open with a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Those wishing to register or check the full schedule can visit the South Gyeongsang Province Representative Library's website or contact the library by phone.