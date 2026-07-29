South Korea's KF-21 Boramae, the country's first indigenously developed supersonic fighter jet, has successfully completed roughly a decade of system development.

Korea Aerospace Industries announced Wednesday that it held a ceremony marking the conclusion of KF-21 system development at its headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, organized by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

About 300 people attended the event, including DAPA Commissioner Lee Yong-cheol, officials from the Ministry of National Defense, the Air Force, KAI and its partner companies, and representatives from Indonesia's Ministry of National Defense — a co-development partner. Attendees celebrated the successful completion of the decade-long program and recognized the contributions of those involved across industry, research, government and the military. They also reflected on the achievements of the joint development partnership with Indonesia.

The conclusion of system development marks a milestone not only in securing a frontline fighter for the South Korean Air Force, but also in strengthening the competitiveness of South Korea's aerospace industry and the standing of its defense sector.

Since development began in 2015, the KF-21 has completed basic and detailed design, prototype construction, ground testing and flight testing, meeting all required performance and safety standards. The program delivered not only the aircraft system itself but also an integrated logistics support system and a training system, securing a full life-cycle indigenous capability.

With the first mass-production aircraft rolled out in March, the completion of system development moves the KF-21 program into full-scale mass production and operational deployment. South Korea has now established itself as the eighth country in the world to develop a supersonic fighter jet and one with an independent mass-production capability, laying the groundwork for advanced air power to meet future security challenges.

KAI said it plans to leverage the technology and production capabilities gained through the KF-21 program to pursue successful mass production and stable Air Force deployment, while playing a central role in realizing the government's vision of making South Korea one of the world's top four defense exporters.

"The successful completion of KF-21 system development is a historic achievement that demonstrates to the world South Korea's ability to develop advanced fighter jets using its own technology," KAI President Kim Jong-chul said. "Building on the KF-21, we will continue to advance system integration with domestically developed weapons, performance upgrades, AI-linked next-generation air combat systems and manned-unmanned teaming, and lead South Korea's rise as a global aerospace power."