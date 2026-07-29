Hanwha Solutions said Wednesday its consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of 2026 came in at 306.5 billion won ($209 million), up 200.33 percent from the same period a year earlier. Sales for the quarter reached 4.58 trillion won, up about 47.01 percent year-on-year.

The company said its renewable energy, chemicals and advanced materials units all posted a profit for the second consecutive quarter, despite growing external uncertainty.

By segment, the renewable energy unit posted sales of 2.48 trillion won and operating profit of 166.4 billion won. Both figures rose on higher module selling prices, asset sales from development projects and a stable revenue base in the residential energy business.

The chemicals unit recorded sales of 1.47 trillion won and operating profit of 87.1 billion won. Despite geopolitical risks stemming from the Middle East, the unit maintained stable production and sales by securing timely procurement of raw materials such as ethylene, sustaining its profit streak. The advanced materials unit posted sales of 300.3 billion won and operating profit of 28.8 billion won, with profitability improving on continued strong sales of North American solar materials.

Lee Jae-bin, chief financial officer of Hanwha Solutions, said the company expects sales growth in the residential energy business in the third quarter, adding that the renewable energy segment is forecast to maintain solid earnings as the Cartersville factory ramps up full operations across the entire solar value chain.