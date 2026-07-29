Hyundai Department Store's Daegu location will run a Radical Motorsports pop-up store on the first floor's The Square from Friday through Sunday, the store announced Wednesday.

The pop-up is designed to bring the thrill of motorsports beyond the circuit and into everyday life, giving visitors a close-up experience of the sport's excitement.

Presenting the event is Radical Korea, the official domestic dealer for Radical Motorsports — the world's largest British prototype race car manufacturer, which has produced more than 3,000 race cars over 25 years.

Operating under the slogan "WE MAKE RACERS," Radical offers track performance that surpasses that of supercars and has been expanding its public presence in South Korea through ventures such as Café 6IX, its own motorsports lifestyle complex.

On display will be the SR3 XXR — a globally bestselling race car carrying the DNA of Le Mans Prototype (LMP) machinery — alongside two motorcycles: a Ducati Panigale V4S and a BMW R 1300 GS ADV fitted with DRB Graphics decals.

Dedicated consultation sessions will also be available for customers interested in purchasing a Radical vehicle or booking an Arrive & Drive package experience.

A simulator zone will offer a particular highlight, with each visitor able to take part once in 10-minute slots.

"Visitors can purchase special products at the venue that let you enjoy the spirit of motorsports in everyday life," a store official said, citing items including a high-end diecast collection, Radical Korea Track Edition apparel and a Shine Bros premium care package.