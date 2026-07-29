Police have referred former President Yoon Suk-yeol to prosecutors on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act in connection with remarks he made about the Deutsche Motors stock-manipulation case.
arin@heraldcorp.com
by Kim Arin
Published : July 29, 2026 - 11:40:32
Police have referred former President Yoon Suk-yeol to prosecutors on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act in connection with remarks he made about the Deutsche Motors stock-manipulation case.
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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