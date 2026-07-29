NH NongHyup Bank said Wednesday it has introduced an electronic Braille service across key menus and financial product guidance screens on its personal internet banking platform to improve access for visually impaired customers.

Customers can click an "Electronic Braille" button at the bottom of the internet banking screen to convert financial information from 34 major menus — including full account inquiries, transaction history and certificate issuance — into Braille files.

The bank said it is the first in the banking sector to extend the electronic Braille system to financial product guidance and enrollment screens. Customers can now access terms and conditions and product descriptions for 22 types of financial products — including won-denominated and foreign-currency deposits and installment savings — in electronic Braille. Braille translations are also available for customer-issued documents covering 435 products across six product categories sold through internet banking.

The bank has been expanding products and services tailored to financially underserved groups, recently launching a trust product called "NH All-One Wonderful Disability Trust" designed to support stable asset management and financial independence for customers with disabilities.

"We expect this to significantly improve the convenience of banking transactions for visually impaired customers," a bank official said.