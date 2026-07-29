Singer and actor Yoon Eun-hye has opened up about her state of mind following the success of "Coffee Prince."

On Tuesday, a new episode of her YouTube channel "Eunhye Log In" was uploaded under the title "Ep 10. We Were All Summer… | Essential mindset for family travel (personal experience?), makeup tips that hold up in the heat, a letter from abroad? etc. | Yoon Eun-hye's Sleepless Night."

That day, Yoon spent time connecting with viewers by reading their letters. The third letter was from a Chinese fan who said she had first discovered Yoon through the drama series "My Fair Lady."

"I fell for you the moment I saw you on screen," the fan wrote. "Your glamorous style and lovely performance left a strong impression on me." She closed by asking whether Yoon could say "I love you" in Chinese.

Yoon reflected on the pressures she felt after "Coffee Prince" wrapped. "After 'Coffee Prince' ended, I received a lot of praise for how well a masculine, boyish look suited me," she said. "So I worried that if I couldn't be recognized for my feminine side, it would become harder to find work going forward."

That concern led her to choose "My Fair Lady" as her next project. In the drama series, Yoon played Kang Hye-na — the sole heiress to Kangsan Group, one of South Korea's top chaebol families — described as the country's ultimate "hot celebrity," with flawless looks and a privileged background.

"I hoped it would be a project where I could show off fashion, glamour and my appeal as a woman," Yoon said. "Personally, I have some regrets about my performance and other aspects, but I'm grateful for it because people appreciated the parts I agonized over."