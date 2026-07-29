Kim Hye-kyung, wife of President Lee Jae Myung, joined Janja Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at a special session of the 15th Brazil Korea Film Festival at the São Paulo Municipal Cultural Center on Tuesday (local time), reaffirming the two countries' commitment to friendship.

Cheong Wa Dae Deputy Spokesperson An Gwi-ryeong shared the details in a written briefing that day. "The Brazil Korea Film Festival, now in its 15th year, has been held annually since 2012 to introduce Korean cinema to local audiences and lay the groundwork for Korean films to enter the Brazilian market," An said. "The special session featured the signing of an MOU between the two countries' film education institutions and a screening of works by emerging Korean filmmakers."

In her opening remarks, Kim said she was deeply moved to meet the attendees in São Paulo — "a hub of Latin American cultural content and a world-class film city." She also expressed sincere gratitude to Janja for joining despite a busy schedule, saying she did so out of support for cultural exchange between Korea and Brazil and for the next generation.

Kim said the festival, now in its 15th year, had served as a bridge helping the people of both countries understand each other's cultures and grow closer through Korean cinema. She also commended the efforts of the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil and other organizers.

She added that she believed "film is one of the most beautiful arts that connects people's hearts across languages and borders," saying the growing global popularity of both Korean and Brazilian cinema likely stems from their ability to authentically capture each country's history and culture while conveying universal values and emotions that resonate with anyone.

Kim said she hoped Wednesday's gathering would become "a precious starting point where filmmakers from Korea and Brazil nurture their dreams together," and expressed her wish that the friendship between the two nations would deepen further through culture and the arts.

Janja echoed the sentiment in her congratulatory remarks, saying "culture is one of the most beautiful paths connecting nations and their people," and that "film in particular reminds us, across borders, that we are all people who share the same hopes, fears and dreams."

She said Wednesday's event was "not merely a cultural exchange, but a gathering of friendship that brings the people of our two countries closer together," and expressed hope that bilateral exchanges and cooperation would grow more active — and that one day, films made jointly by Korea and Brazil would be screened around the world.

The Korean Academy of Film Arts and the University of São Paulo then signed an MOU on cooperation in film and visual arts education and creative exchange. An said the agreement would serve as a foundation for strengthening the capabilities of emerging creators from both countries and expanding substantive cultural exchange.

On the MOU signing, Kim said the special session was all the more meaningful because it went beyond simply watching films — it marked the opening of a first collaboration between the Korean Academy of Film Arts and the University of São Paulo, the leading film education institutions of their respective countries, on behalf of future filmmakers. She expressed hope the partnership would give young filmmakers from both nations the opportunity to grow together and make their mark on the world stage.

Kim and Janja also watched the short film "Seonginsik" by director Oh Jeong-min, a Korean Academy of Film Arts alumna, together with the other attendees. After the screening, filmmakers and audience members from both countries held a discussion sharing their thoughts on the work.

Kim mentioned that she had also been impressed by Oh's other film "Jangson," saying, "Director Oh Jeong-min's work seems to have the power to look at stories that could happen in any family with a warm gaze and deep affection." She added, "I hope today serves as an opportunity for young filmmakers from both countries to share their hearts and grow together on a bigger stage."

After the event, Kim thanked Janja again, saying, "Thank you once more for joining us — thanks to you, this year's Brazil Korea Film Festival became an even more meaningful and brilliant occasion." In response, Janja said Wednesday had deepened her interest in Korean cinema and that she looked forward to discovering more Korean films in the future.