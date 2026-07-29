The Financial Services Commission announced Wednesday that Korea Fintech Week 2026 will be held at the aT Center in Yangjae, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, from Nov. 25 to 27.

Korea Fintech Week is the country's largest fintech festival, bringing together the latest trends in financial technology — centered on AI and other innovations — to expand investment and cooperation opportunities.

This year's event will be held under the theme "The next finance has already begun," with a focus on the present and future of finance driven by technological innovation, including AI.

On top of the existing 19 partner organizations, six new institutions — including the Bank Youth Startup Foundation, Viva Republica and Banksalad — will join the event, bringing the total to a record 35 programs. The number of participating companies to be recruited will also expand by about 20 percent from last year. Last year's event drew 128 companies and organizations and attracted a total of 12,692 visitors.

At last year's Korea Fintech Week, FSC Chairman Lee Eok-won expressed sympathy for the financing difficulties faced by fintech and other venture companies and unveiled a plan to create a scale-up fund worth 5 trillion won ($3.41 billion) over the next five years to encourage new investment.

The FSC will begin accepting applications for exhibition booth participation Thursday. Applications for the ninth Fintech Idea Competition will open Monday.