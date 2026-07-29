"Teach You a Lesson" has joined "Squid Game" on Netflix's all-time top 10 most popular non-English shows.

Netflix announced Wednesday that "Teach You a Lesson" recorded 60.2 million views — measured as total watch time divided by runtime — in its first eight weeks, placing it 10th on the platform's all-time most popular non-English series list.

"Squid Game" seasons 1, 2 and 3 hold the top three spots on that ranking.

"Teach You a Lesson" is the fourth Korean title to appear on the list, following the globally phenomenon "Squid Game" franchise.

Starring Kim Mu-yeol, the series is based on a webtoon of the same name and follows a fictional agency called the "Education Rights Protection Bureau" as it works to restore an education system broken by unruly students, teachers and parents.

The show won over viewers worldwide with its fantasy-driven story of extrajudicial punishment meted out against real-life school problems, cathartic performances from its cast and exhilarating action sequences.

According to Netflix's official top 10 tracker Tudum, the series ranked seventh among the most-watched non-English shows globally for the week of July 20 to July 26.

Even in its eighth week, it logged 2.3 million views and maintained a top 10 position in 37 countries.

Five Korean titles in total made the global top 10 that week, with "Teach You a Lesson" joined by "Donggung" at No. 2, "Kim Bu-jang" at No. 3, "Ossak-han Yeonae" at No. 5 and "Apartment" at No. 8.