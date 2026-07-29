Lotte Department Store Daegu will open an approximately 990-square-meter indoor adventure park called High Mountain Adventure on the seventh floor on Friday, the store announced Wednesday.

High Mountain Adventure is an indoor experiential play space for children and teenagers.

Key facilities include a zip line and zip coaster spanning the length of the space, a dynamic adventure course — known as Sky Step — that challenges visitors at a height of 8 meters, and a climbing wall.

The park also features a tube slide and ball-pit playground for toddlers and young children, making it accessible to families with kids of all ages.

Admission for a two-hour session is 24,000 won ($16) for children and 6,000 won for adults, with a beverage included in the adult price. Annual memberships are also available for frequent visitors.

Operating hours follow the department store's regular business hours.

"We will continue to introduce experiential content tailored to the lifestyle of local customers so that High Mountain Adventure becomes not just a place to stop by while shopping, but a space where the whole family can spend a full day," said Yu Hyeon-gwon, store manager of Lotte Department Store Daegu.