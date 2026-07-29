Porsche Korea announced Wednesday that it is officially launching the Porsche Samsung Card, a brand-exclusive co-branded card developed in partnership with Samsung Card.

The company said the card is designed to strengthen the overall customer experience — from charging to everyday vehicle use — in line with Porsche's expanding electrification strategy, which includes the upcoming domestic launch of the all-electric Cayenne Electric SUV in the second half of this year.

Cardholders earn 20% back in points on electric vehicle charging payments and 5% back on fuel purchases. Combined rewards on fuel and EV charging are capped at 30,000 points per month.

The card also includes benefits exclusive to Porsche customers. Purchases at official Porsche service centers — covering repairs, warranty extensions, service packages and Porsche Lifestyle (PLX) products — earn 4% back in points, with annual rewards capped at 300,000 points.

Premium lifestyle benefits spanning travel, shopping and leisure are also built in. Cardholders receive airport lounge access six times a year, hotel and airport valet parking three times a month, and hotel restaurant discounts three times a year. The card also provides two annual discount gifts, each offering a billing-date discount of 100,000 won ($68) on single transactions of 100,000 won or more at premium merchants including department stores, airlines, hotels and golf courses.

On top of a base 1% points reward, the card applies enhanced rates in select categories: 1.5% at duty-free shops, 2% on shopping and leisure purchases, and 3% on overseas spending.

The Porsche Samsung Card is available through Porsche's official dealer network and digital channels, both online and in person. Applications are accepted through Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, Porsche Korea is broadening its customer touchpoints through a range of marketing activities, including hosting "Porsche Vibe Seoul" — the first and largest Porsche fan festival in South Korea — at Mapo Oil Reserve Cultural Park from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4.