Bando Construction announced Wednesday that its Goyang Janghang construction site has been named a "top safety management workplace" by Goyang city, in recognition of the company's efforts to implement occupational safety and health management practices.

The site is the first to carry Bando Construction's premium residential brand, KAIVE UBORA. "Goyang city's top safety management workplace program evaluates not just whether a site is accident-free, but the overall level of on-site safety management," a company official said. "Being selected means the site has solid contingency plans in place for safety incidents across all areas."

Goyang city will present Bando Construction with a certification plaque and plans to promote the site as a model case to be shared with other construction sites.

Lee Se-hyung, the site manager overseeing the project, received a presidential commendation for contributions to industrial accident prevention at the Industrial Safety and Health Day ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor on July 6.

The government award for contributions to industrial accident prevention is the highest safety-sector honor bestowed by the government, recognizing individuals who have helped prevent industrial accidents and spread a culture of safety. Three Bando Construction employees were honored in total: Lee received the presidential commendation, while Park Jeong-rok, deputy manager at the Seodaemun Yeongcheon site, and Park Jong-gi, deputy manager at the Busan Eco Delta City site, each received a ministerial commendation — reinforcing the company's standing as a leader in occupational safety and health management.

Lee Jeong-ryeol, head of Bando Construction's construction division, said the recognition was "the result of constant collaboration with partner companies to establish and advance our occupational safety and health management system." He added that the company is grateful to the partners and employees who helped build the current safety environment on site, and that it will continue to spare no effort in maintaining safe worksites.

Meanwhile, Bando Construction posted sales of 804.1 billion won ($549 million) and operating profit of 54 billion won last year.