Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]
Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]

Netflix series "The East Palace," starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Noh Yoon-seo and Jo Seung-woo, is sustaining its global momentum into its second week of release.

Netflix said Wednesday that "The East Palace" recorded 8.1 million views — measured by dividing total watch time by the show's runtime — in its second week, placing second in the global top 10 non-English TV category. The series also appeared on top 10 lists in 69 countries worldwide.

"The East Palace" follows Gucheon (Nam Joo-hyuk), a man who can cross into the realm of spirits, and Saenggang (Noh Yoon-seo), a court lady harboring a secret, as the king (Jo Seung-woo) summons them to unravel a curse haunting the east palace. The show transplants a premise reminiscent of Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the film "Constantine" into the distinctly Korean and hierarchical setting of the Joseon royal court, carving out a world of its own and showcasing what makes the K-occult sageuk drama genre distinctive.

Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]
Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]
Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]
Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]

Meanwhile, Netflix on Wednesday released behind-the-scenes stills capturing the cast's performances and on-set moments.

Nam Joo-hyuk, who plays Gucheon, draws attention for reviewing monitor playback even after demanding action sequences, while Noh Yoon-seo stands out off-camera as the set's mood-maker, flashing a bright smile between takes. Jo Seung-woo, whose commanding portrayal of the king has kept viewers on edge, catches the eye with a playful grin that contrasts with his on-screen gravitas. The stills also feature Kwak Dong-yeon, who delivers a standout performance as the crown prince's ghost, and Jang Young-nam, who plays the queen dowager with an unsettling obsession with the royal court.

Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]
Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]
Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]
Behind-the-scenes stills from Netflix's "The East Palace" [Netflix]

In addition, the stills highlight the crew's efforts to bring the fantasy world to life through varied filming techniques and elaborate sets, offering viewers a closer look at the work behind the show's immersive atmosphere.


balme@heraldcorp.com