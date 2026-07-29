Netflix series "The East Palace," starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Noh Yoon-seo and Jo Seung-woo, is sustaining its global momentum into its second week of release.

Netflix said Wednesday that "The East Palace" recorded 8.1 million views — measured by dividing total watch time by the show's runtime — in its second week, placing second in the global top 10 non-English TV category. The series also appeared on top 10 lists in 69 countries worldwide.

"The East Palace" follows Gucheon (Nam Joo-hyuk), a man who can cross into the realm of spirits, and Saenggang (Noh Yoon-seo), a court lady harboring a secret, as the king (Jo Seung-woo) summons them to unravel a curse haunting the east palace. The show transplants a premise reminiscent of Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the film "Constantine" into the distinctly Korean and hierarchical setting of the Joseon royal court, carving out a world of its own and showcasing what makes the K-occult sageuk drama genre distinctive.

Meanwhile, Netflix on Wednesday released behind-the-scenes stills capturing the cast's performances and on-set moments.

Nam Joo-hyuk, who plays Gucheon, draws attention for reviewing monitor playback even after demanding action sequences, while Noh Yoon-seo stands out off-camera as the set's mood-maker, flashing a bright smile between takes. Jo Seung-woo, whose commanding portrayal of the king has kept viewers on edge, catches the eye with a playful grin that contrasts with his on-screen gravitas. The stills also feature Kwak Dong-yeon, who delivers a standout performance as the crown prince's ghost, and Jang Young-nam, who plays the queen dowager with an unsettling obsession with the royal court.

In addition, the stills highlight the crew's efforts to bring the fantasy world to life through varied filming techniques and elaborate sets, offering viewers a closer look at the work behind the show's immersive atmosphere.