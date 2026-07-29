Actor Lee Seon-bin has signed an exclusive contract with Nexus ENM.

The agency said Wednesday it was "very pleased" to welcome Lee and pledged to "do its best as a management company to help her continue diverse and active work as an actor."

Lee has built a reputation as a "horror queen" through a string of films — "Okay! Madam" (2020), "Mission Possible" (2021), "Air Murder" (2022) and "Noise" (2025), which became a surprise box-office hit last year. She has also been a familiar face on the small screen, appearing in the "Drinking City Women" series as well as "Boys' Era," "Potato Research Institute" and "Let's Go to the Moon."

Lee has confirmed her lead role in her next film, "The Taste of Prison," currently in production. The culinary comedy, which also stars Park Ji-hwan and Bae Hyeon-seong, follows a celebrity chef who hits rock bottom and ends up working in a prison kitchen, where he and inmates — each with their own recipes — embark on a lighthearted journey of redemption through food.

Meanwhile, Nexus ENM is an actor-focused management agency that also represents Song Ji-hyo, Su Ae, Jung Yu-jin, Lee Ho-won, Oh Gyeong-hwa, Park Jeong-hwa and Hwang In-sik.