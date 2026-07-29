Applications open Wednesday through Aug. 12; 15 specialist slots, 5 general slots

Goyang Special City (Mayor Min Gyeong-seon) is accepting applications for its 8th-term citizen auditor program from Wednesday through Aug. 12.

Citizen auditors report inconveniences and grievances affecting residents, misconduct by civil servants, and unlawful or improper administrative acts. They also submit recommendations aimed at reforming unreasonable systems and advancing city governance.

In addition, they participate in comprehensive and targeted audits of district offices, directly affiliated agencies, business offices and public institutions under the city's jurisdiction, offering opinions grounded in specialized expertise and a civic perspective.

The citizen auditor program operates under the Goyang City Citizen Auditor Operation Ordinance to enhance transparency in audit administration and expand public participation in city governance. The current 7th-term cohort consists of 20 citizen auditors.

The 8th-term recruitment targets 20 people in total — 15 in specialist fields including facilities, urban planning, environment, public health, taxation, accounting, social welfare and information and communications technology, and five in the general category. The term runs from Sept. 1 this year through Aug. 31, 2028, a period of two years.

Applicants must have been registered as Goyang residents for at least two years as of the announcement date and must meet one of the eligibility requirements set out in the ordinance. Specialist-track candidates, however, are exempt from the residency requirement if they work at a business located within Goyang.

Eligibility requirements include: holding a master's degree or higher in a relevant field — such as facilities, urban planning, environment, public health, taxation, accounting, social welfare or information and communications technology — and currently working in that field; holding a professional engineer license or a relevant specialist certification with substantial experience; working as a certified public accountant or tax accountant; demonstrating a strong sense of mission in combating corruption and a willingness to report wrongdoing; and having a commitment to community development, an unblemished record of integrity, and a drive to reform city administration.

Residents wishing to apply can download the application form from the public notice board on the Goyang City Hall website under the "8th-term Goyang City Citizen Auditor Open Recruitment Notice" and submit the completed documents.

Im Gyeong-ho, Goyang Special City's auditor general, said citizen auditors play a vital role in incorporating residents' diverse experiences and knowledge into audit administration and improving unreasonable systems. "We hope many residents will take an active interest and join us in building a clean and trusted Goyang city government," he said.