'A chance to further strengthen advanced industry base as hub city of northern Gyeonggi'

Yangju signed an MOU with Depelix Holdings Co. on Tuesday to develop a data center, with plans to build a 40-megawatt facility by 2032.

The agreement aims to boost the local economy and develop advanced industry infrastructure by establishing a state-of-the-art data center within the city.

Yangju plans to use the data center as a key hub to attract advanced IT companies and businesses in emerging industries such as AI and big data.

Depelix Holdings committed to carrying out the project faithfully and to introducing eco-friendly facilities and optimizing energy efficiency during construction. The company also agreed to prioritize hiring local residents and using local businesses to help stimulate the regional economy.

The city will provide prompt administrative support, including permits and approvals, within the bounds of relevant laws to help the company advance the project smoothly.

Yangju Mayor Jeong Deok-yeong said the MOU "will serve as an opportunity for Yangju to further strengthen its advanced industry base as a hub city of northern Gyeonggi Province." He added that the city "will do its utmost to provide administrative support to continuously attract promising advanced IT companies and secure quality jobs and future growth engines, using the stable data center infrastructure as a springboard."