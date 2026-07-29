Gangdong-gu in Seoul announced Thursday that the improvement zone designation process for all five reconstruction complexes in the Myeongil-dong area is now complete, after the Myeongil Woosung apartment complex was officially designated as a reconstruction improvement zone.

The designation of Myeongil Woosung was finalized under Seoul Metropolitan Government Notice No. 2026-427.

With this, all five complexes in the Myeongil-dong area — Godeok Hyundai, Myeongil Shindonga, Godeok Jugong Complex 9, Myeongil Hanyang and Myeongil Woosung — have completed the improvement zone designation process.

The five complexes have been pursuing reconstruction through Seoul's fast-track integrated planning framework. Throughout the process, Gangdong-gu operated an expedited reconstruction and redevelopment task force to share updates and issues on a complex-by-complex basis, coordinating with relevant departments to minimize trial and error and shorten the overall project timeline.

Most of the complexes are aging residential developments completed in the mid-1980s, and residents have consistently called for improvements to their living environment and a greater supply of higher-quality housing.

Including the five newly designated complexes, 12 complexes in the Myeongil-dong area are now pursuing improvement projects. Gangdong-gu plans to continue providing administrative support to ensure the large-scale urban transformation — which will expand the area's housing stock from 8,862 to 14,502 units — proceeds smoothly, with the goal of completing a future-oriented, high-quality residential community of up to 49 above-ground floors by 2036.

"The Myeongil-dong improvement zone designation is especially significant as the first case in Gangdong-gu where the fast-track integrated planning approach has been applied to reconstruction," district mayor Lee Su-hee said. "We will continue to actively support close public-private cooperation in subsequent steps — including the establishment of associations and project implementation approvals — so that the reconstruction projects can move forward without delay."