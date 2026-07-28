Sweltering heat and tropical nights are expected to continue across the country for now. Most regions will experience another tropical night Tuesday, with daytime highs forecast to climb to 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, morning lows are expected to range from 22 to 26 C, while afternoon highs are forecast between 32 and 37 C.

Forecast lows and highs for major cities on Wednesday are: Seoul, Daejeon and Gwangju at 26 C and 34 C; Incheon at 26 C and 32 C; Daegu at 25 C and 37 C; Ulsan at 26 C and 36 C; and Busan at 26 C and 35 C.

Heat alerts are currently in effect for 228 of the country's 235 land-based weather warning zones — 97 percent of the total. A critical heat wave warning, the highest tier, is active in Yangsan, Uiryeong and Changnyeong in South Gyeongsang Province. Tropical night advisories have been issued for 161 zones.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the extreme heat will persist for now as the North Pacific High and the Tibetan High are simultaneously blanketing the Korean Peninsula.

Particularly around South Gyeongsang Province, life-threatening heat is forecast to continue as hot, humid southwesterly winds grow even hotter after crossing mountain ranges before sweeping inland. The KMA warned the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

Ozone concentrations in Gyeonggi Province, South Chungcheong Province, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province are forecast to reach bad levels Wednesday afternoon.

Strong gusts of around 55 kilometers per hour — up to 70 kph in mountainous areas — are expected from Wednesday night along the eastern Gangwon coast and highlands, as well as the eastern coast and northeastern highlands of North Gyeongsang Province.