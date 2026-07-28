Gwangjin-gu (district mayor Kim Gyeong-ho) is accepting nominations for the 31st Gwangjin Citizens Award through Aug. 25, seeking to recognize residents and organizations that have dedicated themselves to community development.

The Gwangjin Citizens Award is the district's highest civic honor, established to express gratitude and respect for residents and organizations that have quietly served their communities and to foster civic pride. Over the past 30-plus years, the award has continued to uncover unsung contributors across a wide range of fields.

This year, nominations are open across eight categories: community development, donations and volunteering, education and cultural arts promotion, sports promotion, economic revitalization, social welfare and public health, urban safety and environment, and filial piety and model families.

Eligible candidates are individuals or organizations that have lived or been based in Gwangjin-gu for at least three years as of the award date. Nominations may be submitted jointly by a neighborhood head, a relevant department head, the head of a related institution or organization, or 10 or more Gwangjin-gu residents.

Nominated candidates will be reviewed for verification of their contributions and evaluated by the Gwangjin Citizens Award screening committee before final selections are made. The awards will be presented at the Gwangjin Citizens' Day ceremony, where recipients will receive a plaque and have their names permanently displayed in the Hall of Fame inside the district office.

"The Gwangjin Citizens Award is a meaningful honor that shines a light on the contributions of residents and organizations who have devoted themselves to the community behind the scenes," district mayor Kim said. "As we enter the new ninth elected term, I ask residents to actively nominate the hidden heroes who have been serving their neighbors throughout the district so that more of them can be recognized."