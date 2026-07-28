Seodaemun-gu held an opening ceremony Tuesday for "Noljasup," a new forest park within Baengnyeon Neighborhood Park in Hongeun-dong, district mayor Park Un-gi announced.

The district demolished unauthorized structures on the site and transformed the area into a 13,687-square-meter nature-friendly recreational complex where people and the natural environment coexist.

At the park's "Picnic Lawn," families can spread mats on a wide grassy field, unwind and take in the changing seasons amid the city.

A packed-earth walking trail offers the pleasure of strolling through nature, while a toddler forest playground and a woodland rest area let young visitors engage all five senses, building creativity and a spirit of adventure.

A children's ecology and hands-on program linked to a nearby infant forest experience center is also expected to draw strong interest.

"I hope Noljasup becomes a place where children can run and play freely, and an open community space where residents can rest and connect with one another in nature," district mayor Park said.