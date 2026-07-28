Tremors from a magnitude-7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday were felt as far away as Shanghai and other parts of eastern China, nearly 900 kilometers from the epicenter.

Shortly after the quake, Chinese netizens in Zhejiang Province, Shanghai and Jiangsu Province took to social media to share their experiences. "The light fixtures in my home were swaying violently," wrote one user, while another said, "I felt the shaking while sitting at my office." China News Service and other outlets reported the posts.

The epicenter was located about 889 kilometers from People's Square in Shanghai.

Residents in parts of Shanghai with dense concentrations of high-rise buildings, including Huangpu and Hongkou districts, also reported feeling the tremors, local media said.

The Shanghai Municipal Seismological Bureau said it had reviewed historical earthquake data and consulted experts, and reassured residents that "there is no possibility of this earthquake causing damage to Shanghai." The bureau added that it would continue to monitor the situation.