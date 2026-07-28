Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae said Tuesday that injuries had been reported following a magnitude-7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture in western Kyushu, and pledged to do everything possible to minimize the damage.

Takaichi held an emergency press conference about an hour after the quake, saying the government was working to confirm the extent of human and material damage.

"There are already people injured, and some areas are experiencing power outages and fires. Roads and bridges have been destroyed, and building collapses have also occurred," she said, urging residents to evacuate to safe locations.

Takaichi said strong tremors had been felt across a wide area of Kyushu beyond Kumamoto Prefecture, where the Korea Meteorological Administration recorded the magnitude-7.1 quake.

She also noted that the quake struck close to dinnertime and urged people to take extra care with open flames while cooking, warning of the risk of fire. NHK reported that flames and smoke were seen rising from homes in Ukishi and other areas.

Takaichi said she had ordered a Cabinet Office investigation team to be dispatched to the affected areas and directed the government to work as one — with local police and fire departments at the center — to prioritize life-saving and rescue operations. She also warned that areas that experienced strong shaking could see similar earthquakes continue for about a week, urging residents to remain alert to aftershock damage.