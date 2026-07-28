Incheon Global Campus (IGC) has developed and launched its own safety reporting system that allows anyone to flag hazards without installing an app or creating an account.

IGC announced Tuesday that it had built the IGC Safety Report System using AI and its own development capabilities, strengthening the campus's safety management framework.

A key feature of the system is that the foundation designed and built it entirely in-house, without relying on outside contractors. The approach cut costs on system development services and server procurement while also laying the groundwork for rapid updates tailored to on-site conditions.

The system is straightforward to use. Scanning a QR code posted at key campus facilities — elevators, restrooms, bulletin boards and elsewhere — connects users directly to a reporting page with no app download or login required. Users can complete a report in under a minute by uploading a photo of the hazard and entering a brief description.

The foundation has also included "near misses" — incidents that did not result in actual accidents but had the potential to — as reportable events. The intent is to catch even minor warning signs before they escalate into serious accidents or injuries.

Reports feed in real time into the management system, allowing staff to review submissions immediately and take any necessary action.

Because the system was built in-house, updates and improvements can be rolled out quickly without engaging outside vendors.

The system was also designed with IGC's diverse, multinational community in mind. Korean students, international students, professors and staff can all submit safety reports the same way, with no complex authentication required.

"We will build a campus environment where everyone can feel safe every day of the year, through a safety culture in which all members — regardless of nationality — participate together," IGC President Byeon Ju-yeong said.