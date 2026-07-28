Hyundai Motor, subcontractor union both appeal to National Labor Relations Commission Ulsan panel recognized employer status, excluding car sales agents Bargaining demands filed against 441 firms; experts call for follow-up legislation

Both Hyundai Motor and a union representing its subcontracted workers have rejected a regional labor panel's ruling that the automaker must bargain with in-house contract workers, sources from business and labor circles confirmed Tuesday. The National Labor Relations Commission plans to hold its first hearing next month to reassess Hyundai Motor's employer status. The dispute is one of many rippling across industry since the amended Trade Union Act — widely known as the Yellow Envelope Law — took effect, as subcontractor unions have flooded companies with bargaining demands.

Both sides filed appeals with the National Labor Relations Commission on Thursday, asking it to reconsider the employer-status determination for subcontracted workers. The commission is scheduled to hold its first hearing on Aug. 10 to hear arguments from both parties.

Earlier, the Ulsan Regional Labor Relations Commission had accepted a petition filed by the Korean Metal Workers' Union against Hyundai Motor, seeking correction of a public notice regarding bargaining demands. The Ulsan panel differentiated its employer-status findings by job category and limited the scope of bargaining topics that could be placed on the table.

The panel found that Hyundai Motor must bargain with in-house subcontracted workers at its Ulsan, Jeonju and Asan factories, as well as with cafeteria workers and factory security and guard personnel employed by outside contractors. The reasoning was that these workers operate within workspaces and facilities owned by Hyundai Motor and must follow the primary contractor's standards and systems.

However, the panel declined to recognize Hyundai Motor's employer status with respect to car sales agents — known as "car masters" — who belong to dealerships. It found that dealerships, as independent businesses, operate their own separate spaces and handle their own recruitment, staffing and compensation.

The Ulsan panel also ruled that not all topics the union demanded were subject to mandatory bargaining. The fact that a primary contractor's production plans or facilities and equipment affect working conditions does not mean the contractor exercises substantive control over all production-related bargaining topics — with the exception of providing medical rooms and rest areas.

Hyundai Motor had previously argued against its employer status on the grounds that it has no direct employment relationship with subcontracted workers and that each partner company independently determines core working conditions such as wages and personnel matters. The company's appeal appears to stem from the Ulsan panel's rejection of those arguments.

The union, for its part, wants the commission to extend employer-status recognition to car sales agents as well and to broaden the scope of bargaining to cover industrial safety as a whole. It is also demanding that Hyundai Motor post a public notice of the bargaining obligation in line with the regional panel's ruling.

Some observers warn that labor-management confrontation over employer status is intensifying. Hanwha Ocean, whose case went to the National Labor Relations Commission on appeal, filed an administrative lawsuit after rejecting the commission's ruling — marking the first time a dispute under the Yellow Envelope Law has escalated into litigation. According to law firm Bae, Kim & Lee, about 1,168 subcontractor unions have filed collective bargaining demands against 441 primary contractors, spreading labor-management conflict across the broader industrial sector.

Kim Hee-sung, a professor at Gangwon National University's law school, said the Yellow Envelope Law "carries structural problems — uncertainty and conceptual ambiguity in the criteria for determining employer status, an excessive expansion of the scope of collective bargaining and labor disputes, and flaws in the design of damage liability limits." He added that without follow-up legislation, "the law will function as one that generates conflict between labor and management."